Fermanagh pays tribute to ‘amazing’ Mary McCann

END OF AN ERA... The Fermanagh public has celebrated long-serving Fermanagh Women's Aid employee Mary McCann on her retirement.

FEMALES across the county have paid tribute to the ‘tireless’ Mary McCann who retired after over 20 years of service to Fermanagh Women’s Aid.

MS McCann is the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Fermanagh Women’s Aid, a non-profit organisation which aims to protect females from domestic violence. She is retiring after over two decades at the helm.

Her retirement has prompted females from around Fermanagh to pay tribute to the long-serving worker.

“[Mary McCann is] an amazing woman who believed in me more than I did. Thank you for everything. It was an honour to work alongside you and call you a friend. Enjoy your retirement,” said a local woman.

Another Fermanagh female said: “Well deserved Mary. You are an amazing woman that has given do much to others and made such a difference to them.”

Fermanagh Women’s Aid also paid a special tribute to their long-serving worker on her retirement.

“Fermanagh Women’s Aid’s Board of Directors, staff team and volunteers want to congratulate our CEO [Chief Executive Officer] Mary Mc Cann on 20 years of dedicated service,” said a statement.

“Mary, from all of us, thank you for your tireless work for women and children across Fermanagh. We hope that this next chapter brings you much happiness with your family.”

The Fermanagh Women’s Aid CEO was a main speaker at the Novena of Hope at the Graan in 2019. She used the opportunity to promote the work of the Enniskillen-based organisation.

“Domestic violence ruins the lives of women and children. It is the consistent, persistent abuse of power and control over another human being and children are the silent victims,” she said at that time.

