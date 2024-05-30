+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh pays tribute to ‘amazing’ Mary McCann
END OF AN ERA... The Fermanagh public has celebrated long-serving Fermanagh Women's Aid employee Mary McCann on her retirement.

Fermanagh pays tribute to ‘amazing’ Mary McCann

Posted: 9:09 am May 30, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FEMALES across the county have paid tribute to the ‘tireless’ Mary McCann who retired after over 20 years of service to Fermanagh Women’s Aid.

MS McCann is the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Fermanagh Women’s Aid, a non-profit organisation which aims to protect females from domestic violence. She is retiring after over two decades at the helm.

Her retirement has prompted females from around Fermanagh to pay tribute to the long-serving worker.

Advertisement

“[Mary McCann is] an amazing woman who believed in me more than I did. Thank you for everything. It was an honour to work alongside you and call you a friend. Enjoy your retirement,” said a local woman.

Another Fermanagh female said: “Well deserved Mary. You are an amazing woman that has given do much to others and made such a difference to them.”

Fermanagh Women’s Aid also paid a special tribute to their long-serving worker on her retirement.

“Fermanagh Women’s Aid’s Board of Directors, staff team and volunteers want to congratulate our CEO [Chief Executive Officer] Mary Mc Cann on 20 years of dedicated service,” said a statement.

“Mary, from all of us, thank you for your tireless work for women and children across Fermanagh. We hope that this next chapter brings you much happiness with your family.”

The Fermanagh Women’s Aid CEO was a main speaker at the Novena of Hope at the Graan in 2019. She used the opportunity to promote the work of the Enniskillen-based organisation.

“Domestic violence ruins the lives of women and children. It is the consistent, persistent abuse of power and control over another human being and children are the silent victims,” she said at that time.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Twelfth and Lady of the Lake to combine in Fermanagh Lack of publicity hits Necarne point-to-point More traffic torture in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am May 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA