Fermanagh Herald Business Awards Launch

Fermanagh Herald Business Awards Launch

Posted: 4:42 pm May 31, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
The launch of the 11th Fermanagh Herald Business Awards took place this morning (Friday 31 May) in bright sunshine at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Businesses sponsoring this years awards helped launch the popular event. They included headline sponsor Severfield and associate sponsors Belleek and Pilgrim’s Food Masters.

Last years Business Awards was a record breaker, with record entries and ticket sales.

The awards are a time when the Fermanagh Herald looks to promote what is best about Fermanagh business, established companies and new starts looking for success.

Entries are now open for all our categories. See Wednesday’s paper for full launch details.

