Fermanagh has shortest waiting time for driving tests

PASSED WITH FLYING COLOURS… According to new research, Enniskillen MOT/Driving Test Centre is the second quickest place for learners to sit their driving test in Northern Ireland.

LEARNERS in Fermanagh have one of the shortest waiting times for a driving test in Northern Ireland, new research has revealed.

Data obtained by the Sterling Insurance company showed it takes an average of 5.07 weeks after booking a test to take it in the county – almost half the time than the longest wait in Northern Ireland.

Enniskillen is the only option in Fermanagh, but it is also the second quickest place for drivers to sit their test.

Advertisement

Omagh, the nearest test centre to Enniskillen, has the shortest waiting time (4.69 weeks) for those who would prefer to travel for a speedier resolution.

People learning to drive in Downpatrick are facing waits of three months for their tests – the longest delay in the North. It takes an average of 9.61 weeks after booking a test here, more than two weeks longer than the typical waiting time in the North.

After Downpatrick, the next longest waiting lists are in Dill Road in Belfast (10.70 weeks), Lisburn (10.62 weeks), and Cookstown (10.50 weeks).

There are now long waiting times for both driving tests and MOTs, with the backlog created by the Covid lockdown.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), who had hoped to clear the predicted backlogs for driving tests by the end of 2022, acknowledged the hold-ups but are in the process of “recruiting new full-time driving examiners” to address the problem.

“We are in the process of recruiting new full-time driving examiners who on successful completion of their training will be allocated to test centres from late March 2024 onwards,” a DVA spokesperson said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts: Enniskillen man charged with indecent child images