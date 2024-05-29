Fermanagh community mourns death of Charlotte Farrell

THE Fermanagh community has been left devastated following the sudden death of 12-year-old Charlotte Farrell who was remembered as a ‘beautiful talented girl’.

Charlotte passed away suddenly at her home at Sheebeg in Lisnaskea on Sunday.

An outpouring of grief and sadness has been felt throughout the county, with many remembering Charlotte as a ‘great friend’.

Close friend of the Farrell family, Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Victor Warrington, said that the local community is ‘devastated’ by the sudden death.

“There really are no words. You can use all the usual ones that you hear at a time like this, but they seem empty,” Mr Warrington told the Herald.

“I know the family very, very well. I know Roderick [Farrell] spanning back over 40 years. They’re a very close-knit family and it’s devastating for them.

“The family is certainly going to need a lot of support at this time,” added the Erne East representative.

Noeleen Hayes, a councillor for Erne East, said she was ‘shocked’ following the news.

“I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to the Farrell family on the tragic death of their young daughter Charlotte,” she said. “It has shocked and saddened me to hear this news. My heart breaks for them and they will be in my thoughts during this incredibly devastating time for them.”

Charlotte was a Year 9 pupil at Fivemiletown College. A teacher at the school, Hannah Bracken, remembered Charlotte as a ‘loving girl’ in an online tribute.

“[We are] absolutely heartbroken by this news. Charlotte was the most gorgeous and loving girl,” she posted.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Thinking and praying for Charlotte’s entire family and friends.”

Charlotte was a talented member of the Splitz Gymnastics Club in Enniskillen.

Charlotte was a talented member of the Splitz Gymnastics Club in Enniskillen.