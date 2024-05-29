Ex-nursing chief seeking to stand for Sinn Fein

A FORMER nursing chief originally from Carrickmore is seeking nomination to stand as a candidate for Sinn Féin in Fermanagh South Tyrone in the upcoming election, it has been announced.

Professor Pat Cullen, who has stood down as the General Secretary and Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing, confirmed this morning she will be seeking to stand in the general election for Sinn Fein in one of the North’s closely-contested seats.

Pat Cullen said, “It has been the honour of my life to have served in the RCN and to provide leadership every day to hundreds of thousands of hardworking nurses and healthcare staff who always prioritise the delivery of high-quality care to patients.

“After much consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step forward in to the political arena to champion the issues and opportunities for the community I love, and that is what I am fully determined to do.

“This election is an opportunity to vote for a new and better future.“It is also an opportunity to support better funding for our public services and to reject years of cruel Tory cuts which have targeted frontline services, particularly health. By voting for Sinn Féin, people can endorse strong leadership, positive change and a commitment to work for all.”

Professor Cullen is the youngest of seven children and grew up in Carrickmore. She is married with two children and recently became a grandmother.

She holds a degree in nursing and a Masters in management and qualified as a registered nurse in 1985 working in a range of community and clinical healthcare settings, before becoming a director of nursing.

She has held senior roles within nursing, including Director of Nursing at the Public Health Agency and advisor to the Department of Health, before joining the Royal College of Nursing in 2016 and became the director of the College in NI in 2019.