End of an era at Town

Enniskillen Town’s long-serving manager Rory Judge has announced his decision to step down after nearly 16 years at the helm, marking the end of an era for the club and the Fermanagh & Western Football League.

Judge, a figure synonymous with Town and their success, first as a player then manager, revealed his decision over the weekend, with the club sharing the news on Sunday evening.

An illustrious playing career with Enniskillen Town saw Judge win two Irish Junior Cups, in 1994 and 2007, four Mercer Leagues, two Mulhern Cups, two Kennedy Cups, and two Reihill Cups.

And his transition to management continued the winning trend, leading the team to two Mercer Leagues, four Mulhern Cups, and three Kennedy Cups since taking over from Gerry Love.

On account of this, the club’s announcement on Facebook was met with an outpouring of tributes from former players and club members, each reflecting on Judge’s impact both on and off the field.

Malcolm Branley, a former goalkeeper for Enniskillen Town, shared heartfelt memories, stating, “What can I say about this guy? Great friend and have great memories with Rory winning trophies galore with him, a true Town great. Junior ‘94 and Mulhern ‘94 to mention just a few. Enjoy what you do next.”

