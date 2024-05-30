+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ederney woman facing multiple driving charges

Posted: 3:30 pm May 30, 2024

AN Ederney woman has been remanded on bail in relation to a number of motoring allegations including driving after consuming excess alcohol.

Eileen Fairclough (60) from Erne Drive is further accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on May 3 at Killadeas Road, Kesh.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until June 3.

Posted: 3:30 pm May 30, 2024
