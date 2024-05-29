DUP will not stand in Fermanagh election

THE newly appointed leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed that they will not be standing in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

It’s been widely reported that DUP leader Gavin Robinson had been in negotiations with the Ulster Unionist Party and TUV about putting forward a non-party unity candidate in the constituency.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, though said that they would not be agreeing to a non-party unity candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

The UUP recently confirmed that current Fermanagh and South Tyrone Councillor, Diana Armstrong, will stand in the upcoming election.

It has been a dramatic day of election news in Fermanagh and South Tyrone with the head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, confirming that she is seeking nomination from Sinn Féin to stand as their candidate.

Outgoing MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew, is currently standing for her party in the Midlands/North West constituency in the European Union election.