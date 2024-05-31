Don’t rock boat on Lough Erne

IT’S not just the roads that you have to be careful on in the county.

A man in his 30s has received a Community Resolution Notice for disorderly behaviour while on a boat on Lough Erne.

The boat was operated in a way that was inconsiderate to others creating large wakes which caused a nearby boat with two people on board to rock excessively.

The boat operator was spoken to by the warden and police shouted warnings from the police jetty to the boat owner to desist this behaviour but it continued with some fishermen on the shore being swamped by the wake water.

“The notice was later issued to the man who also apologised to the boat user. This incident shows the need to show due respect to others when enjoying our beautiful lakelands,” a police spokesperson said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007