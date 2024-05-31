+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Don’t rock boat on Lough Erne

Posted: 2:34 pm May 31, 2024

IT’S not just the roads that you have to be careful on in the county.
A man in his 30s has received a Community Resolution Notice for disorderly behaviour while on a boat on Lough Erne.
The boat was operated in a way that was inconsiderate to others creating large wakes which caused a nearby boat with two people on board to rock excessively.
The boat operator was spoken to by the warden and police shouted warnings from the police jetty to the boat owner to desist this behaviour but it continued with some fishermen on the shore being swamped by the wake water.
“The notice was later issued to the man who also apologised to the boat user. This incident shows the need to show due respect to others when enjoying our beautiful lakelands,” a police spokesperson said.

