Conor McGregor links to Slieve Russell strengthen

MIXED martial arts champion Conor McGregor has said he’s keen to develop his business portfolio ‘across the globe’ as speculation mounts that he could buy the Slieve Russell Hotel.

After going on sale at a staggering €35 million (£30 million), the 35-year-old fighter from Dublin was linked to the Ballyconnell-based hotel, which was built by former Fermanagh billionaire Seán Quinn.

The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) took over the 224-bedroom hotel in 2011. It’s one of the final two hospitality assets, formerly owned by Mr Quinn, still in the hands of liquidators of IBRC.

‘Notorious’ McGregor was previously linked to the Slieve Russell Hotel after a discussion caught on camera. He’s now said that he is keen to expand his business portfolio, mounting to further speculation.

“I have five others [pubs] in the production phase, construction, building and renovation phases. I wish to bring this for sure to the United States of America and all across the globe,” McGregor told talkSPORT.

The former UFC champion, who is set to return to action on June 29, has developed a serious business portfolio. He was estimated to be worth around €180 million in 2021.

One of Mr McGregor’s leading businesses is his Dublin-owned pub, ‘The Black Forge Inn’, which has earned a strong reputation for attracting high-end customers and stars.

The father-of-four also owns his hugely successful clothing range ‘August-McGregor’ and his ‘Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey’ alcohol range, which is formed in 2018.

The UFC legend recently confirmed that he had looked at the possibility of buying the Ballyconnell establishment.

“What’s the hotel up there? Slieve… The Slieve… I was looking at it, I was looking at it,” said Mr McGregor, in a video shot in the ‘The Black Forge Inn’ in Dublin.

“You know what? He [Seán Quinn] supported his people. He supported his people. I’ve a lot of respect for him. But I was looking at that hotel. It’s up for sale at the minute.”

