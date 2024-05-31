+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CONFIRMED… Pat Cullen to stand for Sinn Féin

Posted: 9:17 am May 31, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
FORMER head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, has been selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the upcoming UK General Election.

The Carrickmore woman was ratified last night (Thursday) as the Sinn Féin nomination for the constituency.

Outgoing MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew, in the midst of an election campaign for the EU in Midlands/North West, with Professor Cullen standing in her place.

“I am delighted to be the Sinn Féin candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone,” Ms Cullen posted on social media.
 
“I have dedicated my life to improving conditions for health workers, and I will bring that same determination to serving you all as MP.
 
“For strong leadership and positive change, vote Sinn Féin on July 4th.”
 
