Clodagh nominated for top theatre award

Enniskillen’s rising star Clodagh Sweeney has been nominated for a top award.

The musical theatre performer has been recognised for her portrayal of the character Maureen in Fermanagh Musical Theatre’s 2023 production of ‘Rent.’

Ms Sweeney, who recently secured a place in Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance London to study musical theatre, has been nominated for an AIMS Award for “Best Supporting Actress” in a Musical.

The AIMS (Association of Irish Musical theatre societies) send out adjudicators to each show to review the on-stage performances, the adjudicator will then nominate the exceptional performers for awards.

“I was watching on Facebook live when they were reveling the nominations and whenever it came through I screamed the house down. It means a lot because they adjudicate so many shows across Ireland so the fact that the Fermanagh Musical Theatre got a nomination, everyone was so buzzing that the organisation got recognised,” Clodagh explained.

The award ceremony takes place in June and if Clodagh wins the award she feels it will be a ‘testament to how well everyone did’.

“If I won, because ‘Rent’ was such a special show and it meant to much for so many people, I think winning that award wouldn’t just be for me, it would be for the whole cast and crew and everybody who worked so hard on ‘Rent’,” she said.

The Fermanagh Musical Theatre Committee also praised Clodagh’s performance.

“Clodagh’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talent have shone brightly on our stage, and this well-deserved recognition is a testament to her hard work and exceptional skill. Her portrayal of Maureen captivated audiences and brought a unique energy and depth to the character, making a lasting impression on everyone who saw the show,” they said.

Clodagh is looking forward to her next upcoming performance on the Ardhowen stage.

“We [Fermanagh Musical Theatre] are doing Shrek the musical in August, and I am playing Donkey. I am so excited, whenever I found out we were doing Shrek and I watched the show. I just needed to play donkey. It’s such a fun role and the cast is amazing this year so I am very very excited,” she said.

