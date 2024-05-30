+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBREAKING: Petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown

BREAKING: Petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown

Posted: 12:10 pm May 30, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown last night (Wednesday).

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, took to social media to urge people with any information to speak to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Police received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area [of Fivemiletown]. The window of a vehicle had been broken and accelerants found inside,” posted the DUP MLA.

Advertisement
“It’s absolutely disgraceful that there are individuals in our communities that would cause such destruction to property.
 
“I appeal to anyone who may have witnessed either attack or to anyone with CCTV, door-bell or other footage that could assist enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 108 of 30/05/24.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Blow to rural policing with closure of Fermanagh office Warning after another serious collision in Fermanagh Serious crashes continue on Fermanagh’s roads

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:10 pm May 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA