BREAKING: Petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown last night (Wednesday).
Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, took to social media to urge people with any information to speak to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
“Police received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area [of Fivemiletown]. The window of a vehicle had been broken and accelerants found inside,” posted the DUP MLA.
