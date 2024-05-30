BREAKING: Petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown last night (Wednesday).

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, took to social media to urge people with any information to speak to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Police received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area [of Fivemiletown]. The window of a vehicle had been broken and accelerants found inside,” posted the DUP MLA.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that there are individuals in our communities that would cause such destruction to property.

“I appeal to anyone who may have witnessed either attack or to anyone with CCTV, door-bell or other footage that could assist enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 108 of 30/05/24.”

