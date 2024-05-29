‘Baywatch’ call for Nathan Carter and Daniel O’Donnell

UP TO SOMETHING… Nathan Carter has been spotted on a jet ski alongside Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell.

NATHAN Carter has teased that he was ‘heading for our Baywatch audition’ with Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell.

The Fermanagh Country star recently took to social media to share a picture of himself and the Donegal singing star on board two jet skis, leaving fans wondering what the duo were up to.

Carter, who lives in Bellanaleck, left his huge fan base none the wiser, captioning the picture coyly, saying ‘me and Daniel heading for our Baywatch audition’.

The Liverpudlian recently teased fans that he was working on some new music and the latest picture with the 62-year-old Kincasslagh singer has hinted that a new collaboration may be on the way.

As previously reported by the Herald, Carter has spent time in London, working alongside hugely respected producer Guy Chambers, who has played a key role in the career of Robbie Williams.

“[I] had a great couple of days in London writing and recording with the hit maker Guy Chambers. I can’t wait to get back,” the Liverpool singer said from Kensington in London.

Carter is currently in the thick of a major tour of the UK. He’s set to headline a major gig in Devon on Friday, before returning to Ireland for concerts in Kildare and Donegal on Saturday and Sunday.

Although he’s not stopping off in Fermanagh as part of his nationwide tour, the Liverpool singer did hold a special concert at the Lough Erne Resort to raise money for ‘Cash for Kids NI’.

Promoted by Downtown Radio, ‘Cash for Kids NI’ supports disadvantaged children and young people in the North and throughout the UK.

