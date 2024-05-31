Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson team up for Twelfth

ON AIR… Arlene Foster teams up with Charlie Lawson once more to provide coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July for GB News.

THE dynamic duo are back on the march.

Dame Arlene Foster will join Charlie Lawson once more to provide coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July for GB News.

Last week the channel confirmed it will broadcast segments of the big day in the Orange Order’s marching season with the ex-DUP leader and former Coronation Street actor featuring in the TV channel’s line-up.

Advertisement

It’ll be the third time that the pair will be involved in the summer showpiece.

Two years ago Mr Lawson stirred up trouble after lighting an 11th night bonfire at Fivemiletown.

The Enniskillen-born actor took part in the event by helping to light the bonfire on the night before the July 12 parades.

However, as confirmed by Mr Lawson on his own Twitter page, The Irish News newspaper later approached him to confirm that he was being investigated by the Environmental Agency because the bonfire allegedly contained waste.

In recent years, coverage of the Twelfth has also caused controversy.

BBC NI faced severe criticism after pulling live coverage with the decision branded as a “snub” to the Protestant community by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Fewer people tuned in last year with the BBC News show averaging just over 50,000 viewers for its special two-and-a-half-hour slot – a drop from 78,000 a year earlier, according to data from industry body BARB.

Advertisement

For the past two years, the corporation has chosen to focus on an hour-long highlights package that is broadcast later in the evening and available on iPlayer.

Last week Ms Foster also accused media regulator Ofcom of trying to silence GB News after it warned the news channel it was considering whether to impose a fine or revoke its licence.

The former first minister said the “ruling simply does not stand up to scrutiny”.

“Why are Ofcom so obsessed with GB News, even to the point of shutting down free speech in our country?” she asked on social media platform X.

“Everyone should be concerned about this ruling. First, they came for GB News…”

Ms Foster previously fronted the weekly political show ‘The Briefing’ on the channel.

However, it has not aired since March 2023.

In March this year, the politician turned pundit also fronted the GB News programme ‘Easter Sunday with Arlene Foster’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition