HomeHeadlineAll roads lead to The Ball Range tonight
MASSIVE MATCH... Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic play tonight (Tuesday).

All roads lead to The Ball Range tonight

Posted: 11:24 am May 28, 2024

ALL roads lead to The Ball Range, Enniskillen, tonight (Tuesday) when Tummery Athletic and their hosts Enniskillen Rangers will lock horns in the final game of the season for the right to be crowned Mercer League champions.

On Saturday Tummery defeated NFC Kesh, who were also in the running for the Division One title, 3-1 at Crawford’s Lane to set up the winner-takes-all decider.

Tuesday’s game brings together Ryan Hanna’s Mulhern Cup winners and a Rangers side, who, on Friday evening, captured the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup for a fifth time in the club’s history by defeating Cleary Celtic 2-0 in the showpiece decider at Dungannon’s Stangmore.

Tummery and Rangers have met three times already this season. Back in January Michael Kerr’s team were 2-1 winners in a league game at Crawford’s Lane and again triumphed 3-1 when the sides met in the Junior Cup semi-final at Ferney Park.

A few weeks later Athletic came out on top by defeating Rangers on penalties in the last four of the Mulhern Cup.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

