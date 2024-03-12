+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Priest pleads not guilty to historical sexual offences

Priest pleads not guilty to historical sexual offences

Posted: 12:00 pm March 12, 2024

A PRIEST is to stand trial on historic sexual abuse charges against two males, one of which allegedly dates back over 40 years.

Canon Patrick McEntee (69) from Esker Road, Dromore requested a leave of absence last year while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

He is charged with four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

There is also a single count indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

