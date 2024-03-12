Priest pleads not guilty to historical sexual offences

A PRIEST is to stand trial on historic sexual abuse charges against two males, one of which allegedly dates back over 40 years.

Canon Patrick McEntee (69) from Esker Road, Dromore requested a leave of absence last year while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

He is charged with four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

Advertisement

There is also a single count indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition