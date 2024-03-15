Boho man set to contest charges

A 43-year-old man is to contest a number of motoring offences which allegedly occurred in the Belfast Road area of Brookeborough last year.

Simon Heaney from Carrickbeg Road, Boho is accused of dangerous driving on June 14 2023, as well as failing to stop and remains at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused, and failing to report this to police. A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to the charges on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on March 11.

