+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBoho man set to contest charges

Boho man set to contest charges

Posted: 10:32 am March 15, 2024

A 43-year-old man is to contest a number of motoring offences which allegedly occurred in the Belfast Road area of Brookeborough last year.

Simon Heaney from Carrickbeg Road, Boho is accused of dangerous driving on June 14 2023, as well as failing to stop and remains at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused, and failing to report this to police. A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to the charges on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on March 11.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

No related posts.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:32 am March 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA