Fermanagh BT staff urged to keep fighting

QUESTIONS ANSWERED... Karen Rose (CWU President) responds to questions from the floor at the emergency meeting for BT workers at the Westville Hotel. Other branch officers present at the top table were Mark Feehily (Branch Secretary), Joe Fee (Branch Chairman), Stephen Albon (National Officer) and Erin Massey (Regional Secretary).

EMPLOYEES eligible for redundancy packages at the EE Call Centre in Enniskillen have been told to ‘hang fire’ on agreeing to anything as the fight to save their jobs ramps up.

A fortnight ago, staff at the former BT Group branch in the town, now known as the EE Call Centre, were left devastated after they were informed over a Microsoft Teams call that they would be losing their jobs.

Since then, the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) has been in intense discussions with the shocked employees and local political figures in a campaign to save the 300-plus jobs in Fermanagh.

EE employees have been told that they have until March 8 to agree to a redundancy scheme. However, the CWU’s Regional Secretary Erin Massey has urged people to think carefully about signing the agreement.

“We think that they’re [BT Group] using this [redundancy package] as a sleight of hand. They’re throwing the net out there to the people of Enniskillen to see how many they can catch in it,” she told the Herald.

“Our members are panicked and they feel as if they’re being made to panic. One person told us that he felt as if a gun was being held to his head.

