Boles named in Six Nations squad

Fermanagh’s Claire Boles has been named in Ireland’s squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations with current Enniskillen player India Daley included on the training panel.

Head Coach Scott Bemand named his 35-player squad on Monday with the campaign set to get underway against France at Stade Marie-Marvingt on Saturday, 23 March.

The Carrybridge woman said she was “really delighted” to make the cut after her involvement in the Celtic Challenge Cup over the last number of weeks.

Boles has enjoyed plenty of game time for the Wolfhounds who reached the play-offs of the competition but drew with Edinburgh in Edinburgh 26-all, last weekend.

“I was just trying to train hard and play well in that and hopefully get the call-up,” said the 25-year-old bio-pharmaceutical engineering PhD student.

“I’m predominantly playing number 6 in the Celtic Cup, so my job is; be a good ball carrier, ruck and make a mess in the defence of the opposition, and I think I’m doing that quite well.”

