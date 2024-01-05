Vet accused of multiple TB reactor test fraud charges

A FERMANAGAH vet is facing a number of charges relating to alleged false documentation and fraud which date back just over a year.

Christopher McClelland Welsh (58) whose address was given as Erne Veterinary Group at Tempo Road, Enniskillen is charged with intent to unlawfully evade a section of the Tuberculosis (Examination and Testing) Scheme Order 1999 by knowingly altering, falsely making, or ante-dating counterfeiting a licence, declaration, certificate, or instrument.

It is further alleged he made an article, namely a BT15 and BT23 record which declared that an animal was a Tuberculosis reactor, knowing that it was designed or adapted for use in the course of or in connection with fraud.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on December 22 2022.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed during the short hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly adjourned the case for mention on January 17.

