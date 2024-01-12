Man facing trial for alleged burglary of assisted livin

THE case of a Maguiresbridge man accused of contravening a court order as well as unlawfully entering a supported living facility is to be heard at trial.

Emmet Rice (25) from Tattinderry Heights is charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by having contact with a vulnerable person which he was prohibited from doing on October 1 last year.

It is further alleged on the same date he entered a Fermanagh assisted living facility as a trespasser and stole a quantity of alcohol.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

However, a prosecuting lawyer

informed the court a decision has been taken for the case to proceed on indictment at trial.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly listed a committal hearing to take place on February 27, and if this proceeds, it is expected Rice will be returned for trial at crown court.

He was remanded on continuing bail terms to appear in person on that date.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007