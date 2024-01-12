+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan facing trial for alleged burglary of assisted livin
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Man facing trial for alleged burglary of assisted livin

Posted: 4:36 pm January 12, 2024

THE case of a Maguiresbridge man accused of contravening a court order as well as unlawfully entering a supported living facility is to be heard at trial.
Emmet Rice (25) from Tattinderry Heights is charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by having contact with a vulnerable person which he was prohibited from doing on October 1 last year.
It is further alleged on the same date he entered a Fermanagh assisted living facility as a trespasser and stole a quantity of alcohol.
No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
However, a prosecuting lawyer
informed the court a decision has been taken for the case to proceed on indictment at trial.
Deputy District Judge John Connolly listed a committal hearing to take place on February 27, and if this proceeds, it is expected Rice will be returned for trial at crown court.
He was remanded on continuing bail terms to appear in person on that date.

Related posts:

Police appeal over Enniskillen shoplifting Poetry collection vividly recalls Enniskillen’s past Tempo man returned for trial for alleged violence

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:36 pm January 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA