Derrylin cannabis factory accused returned for trial

A CASE involving an alleged cannabis factory situated in the Birch Grove area of Derrylin has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Ernestas Gaucys (41) with an address in Dublin but currently remanded in custody who is accused of cultivating cannabis plants on December 17 2019.

He is further accused of dishonestly using a quantity of electricity.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Gaucys spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charges.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on February 13.

