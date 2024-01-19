Banned Irvinestown driver ‘took a chance’

A disqualified driver “took a chance” and drove after consuming alcohol while a prospective buyer for his car went on a test-run, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Gerard Augustine Quaile from Creamery Close, Florencecourt drove while disqualified and after consuming excess alcohol as well as having no insurance.

Police on patrol in the vicinity of Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen stopped him during a routine check and an odour of alcohol was detected.

A preliminary breath test was failed and Quaile was arrested.

While in custody he provided an evidential breath specimen which returned a reading of 47mcg of alcohol – 12mcg in excess of the legal limit.

A defence solicitor explained his client admitted the offences from the outset and co-operated fully with police.

He said Quaile owned a Mini car which he had decided to sell and on the night in question had brought it to a potential purchaser. They decided to take it for a test drive and in the meantime Quaile consumed some alcohol and “That’s when the problem started.

He took a chance which he accepts was a very silly decision on his part and it was when on his way home he was stopped by police.”

It was conceded Quaile was subject to a two year disqualification which was imposed in October 2022, also for drink-driving.

“Apart from this he may well have reached the end of that disqualification but that’s more or less wishful thinking,” said the defence. District Judge Alana McSorley noted, “This is the second conviction for driving with excess alcohol within the period of 10 years which brings a minimum three year disqualification.”

She also imposed fines totalling £550.

