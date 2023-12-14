Tempo man returned for trial for alleged violence

A 26-year-old man has been returned for trial on multiple charges relating to an alleged incident of high violence just over a year ago.

Appearing for a committing hearing was Matthew Sean Nolan from Main Street, Tempo faces three counts of causing criminal damage to three PSNI cars and two counts of assaulting police officers.

It is further alleged he obstructed and threatened to kill a police officer and attempted to damage a Perspex screen in Omagh PSNI Station.

All matters are alleged to have occurred on September 24 2022.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Nolan spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on December 12.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007