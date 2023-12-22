Officer admits relationship with vulnerable woman

A SERVING police officer has changed his plea ahead of a trial on charges of misconduct in public office relating to a sexual relationship with a female.

Timothy Hampton, whose age is unknown and with an address given as Enniskillen PSNI Station, but currently suspended,, originally denied all charges at Dungannon Crown Court, but changed his plea before a trial was to begin.

He admitted wilful misconduct amounting to an abuse of public trust by engaging in a sexual relationship on duty, with a female whom he came into contact with during the course of work for his own benefit or satisfaction, knowing that she was vulnerable at that time.

There was also a second count of misconduct by failing to notify police of his knowledge of a false report made to police by the female and thereafter encouraged her to make a further false report, without reasonable excuse of justification.

Finally, Hampton unlawfully caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data.

Offending occurred on various dates between June 9 and September 2021.

A defence barrister explained there are aspects of the case which require further examination and confirmed the guilty pleas are on an agreed basis of facts.

The nature of these has yet to be disclosed in court.

Hampton was remanded on continuing bail of £500 to return to court for sentencing on a date to be fixed next month.

Asked to clarify Hampton’s current employment status ahead of the criminal proceedings,, a PSNI spokesperson replied, “The officer remains suspended pending the outcome of a Police Ombudsman investigation.”

