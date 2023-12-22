Irvinestown man jailed for abuse of disabled woman

THE case of a 45-year-old man who carried out a campaign of domestic abuse against his disabled ex-partner has been described by a judge as “one of the most egregious cases of mistreatment encountered.”

Brian Johnston from Lisnarick Road, Irvinestown, admitted assault, threatening to destroy property and engaging in abusive behaviour to cause physical or psychological harm.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard a report was received of ongoing domestic abuse by the victim’s long-term partner, with issues emerging around 2019. He was “heavily reliant” on the complainant for money and she disclosed an incident when he placed a towel around her neck and while he didn’t pull this tightly, remarked, “I could if I wanted to.”

In January this year she was at home with friends when Johnston entered the house very intoxicated. He picked up a piece of broken glass and gestured as if he would cut his throat, then gestured toward the victim.”

The following day she informed him the relationship was over and requested he leave her house, to which he stated, “£150,000 or I’ll burn her” (the house).

When arrested he admitted asking for £150,000 and threatening to burn the house.

A defence barrister conceded Johnston’s behaviour was, “Completely and utterly unacceptable. He accepted his culpability from the outset and hopes that eased the victim’s distress and anxiety.”

He continued, “The relationship is over and there is no basis for my client to be in contact with the victim ever again. There’s clearly a problem with his management of relationships and treatment of women.”

Addressing the victim, Judge Ranaghan, “You should feel any shame whatsoever. I struggled to get through your Victim Impact Statement. ‘I felt like I was constantly living with a rope around my neck, and I had to remain strong, or he would have pulled it tighter’. It was very hard reading.

Turning to Johnston the judge said, ”This is one of the most egregious cases of mistreatment I have ever seen.”

He imposed a prison term of five months and granted a Restraining Order for 18 months.