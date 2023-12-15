Domestic abuse accused disrupts wake

A 20-year-old man has reacted angrily after being refused bail for multiple domestic abuse allegations which occurred during a wake.

Matthew Acheson from Rampart Lane, Lisbellaw is charged with assaulting a female relative on 6 December and damaging a window and flower pots in her home.

It is further alleged he assaulted a male relative during the same incident.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained several 999 calls were received on the evening in relation to an ongoing dispute at the address Acheson has been remanded on bail on other unrelated matters.

One person reported there had been a death in the family that day and when Acheson arrived at the property he punched the deceased’s wife.

Another 999 call was then received claiming Acheson was “wrecking the house and going mad.”

Family members told police windows were broken at the property and a male was punched “three or four times about the head” by Acheson.

He had attended the house and “Put out his hand as if to shake the male’s hand in sympathy. When the male went to accept, Acheson punched him to the head.”

The male tried to push the defendant away assisted by a female relative who held him back.

However, while being restrained Acheson repeatedly shouted at his younger brother to, “Beat the f*** out of them.”

Others present were able to put him outside and lock the doors after which both brothers banged on the windows and shouted abuse, including Acheson who yelled, “I’ll get into you f***ers.”

When police arrived, he and his 14-year-old brother had left the house but the teenager was found hiding in the garden.

A male victim sustained a black eye and pain to his shoulder and head, while the female suffered pain to her hand.

Objecting to bail the officer said, “There is a risk of reoffending. The defendant has a very volatile temper and as well as assaulting two family members he instilled fear in the other relatives.”

She also pointed out Acheson has “A past offending history with numerous bail breaches.”

A defence barrister conceded, “The defendant is deeply remorseful for his actions which were on the basis his uncle sought to blame him for the deceased relative’s death. He accepts his behaviour was completely inappropriate but he was deeply angry at the time.”

Throwing out the application District Judge Michael Ranaghan stated, “For a man of 20-years-of age he has an appalling criminal record. The incident itself is also appalling and family members were injured as a result. The defendant was also apparently goading his younger brother on, in such a terrible situation the family were presented with. Even despite that, his bail breach history and compliance with court orders means he is not a suitable candidate for bail.”

In addition the judge refused to allow Acheson a temporary release from custody to attend the funeral as “His presence is not wanted.”

After hearing this, Acheson shouted, “F*** you” and stormed from the video-link.

