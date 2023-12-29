Domestic abuse accused appears in court

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a number of charges relating to an alleged domestic abuse incident.

Sasha Jamie Brian Machala whose address was given as no fixed abode, Enniskillen is charged with engaging in a course of abusive behaviour of a female likely to cause her to suffer physical or psychological harm and from he allegedly stole medication, a sim card and £10 cash.

It is further alleged he assaulted a second woman in the same incident which occurred on December 16.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Bail was agreed providing a suitable address can be found for release.

District Judge Alana McSorley also banned Machala from contact by any means with the two female injured parties.

The case will return to court on January 8.

