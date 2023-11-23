Three-year disqualification for drunk driver

AN Armagh man who drove a car while drunk in Enniskillen has been handed a three-year disqualification from driving.

Markus Pudovs, 26, of Anne Street, Armagh, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol on breath, failure to proved a specimen of breath for a preliminary test and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on September 16 at 3.40am, police on patrol in Enniskillen saw a blue Ford Mondeo go past them on the Tempo Road.

The officers in their vehicle followed the car to Belmore Street where the Mondeo was veering all over the road.

Having stopped the car, the officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and when asked to provide a sample for the preliminary breath test, Pudovs refused to do so.

Checks made by the officers revealed the vehicle was not insured and that Pudovs was a disqualified driver. A secondary breath test at Omagh custody suite was provided by Pudovs who recorded a reading of 77mg.

Pudovs was disqualified from driving for three years, was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to do 80 hours community service.