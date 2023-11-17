Probation and huge points penalty for Lisnaskea man

A LISNASKEA man came within a point of losing his driver’s licence at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Patrick Cassidy, 59, of Hollybank, Lisnaskea, appeared for sentencing having pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

These were two counts of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, two counts of assaulting the police, failure to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary testing and resisting the police.

Advertisement

The Court heard that on May 8, police received a road traffic accident report at Hollybank, Lisnaskea.

Upon attending the scene, a request to give a breath test was refused by the defendant and became aggressive and pushed a police officer away.

When placed inside the police vehicle, Cassidy was said to have damaged radio equipment belonging to the officers as well as the interior of the car.

He was said to have sworn at the police officers and pushed in thumb into the eye of one of them.

Defending barrister, Steffan Rafferty, told the Court that the pre-sentence report sets out a number of personal circumstances of his client.

He said that some time ago, Cassidy had been assaulted in London which led to him receiving a brain injury which was a factor in contributing to him and his wife separating in November of last year. He added that while Cassidy is not an alcoholic, alcohol has been an issue of late.

Mr Rafferty continued to say that his client is “fully aware that his behaviour was wholly irrational” and that had he not consumed alcohol that evening, he “would not have behaved as he did”.

Advertisement

The Court heard that Cassidy is currently trying to “overcome and deal with his issues”. Mr Rafferty concluded by saying that his wife and family are resident in Monaghan and that a driving disqualification would hinder Cassidy’s access to his children given the lack of public transport available to him.

District Judge Alana McSorley said: “The aggression shown towards the police is unacceptable. However, I have a very helpful pre-sentence report on your complex situation.”

Cassidy was placed on probation for 12 months, fined £300 and had 11 points placed on his driving licence.