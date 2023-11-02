Man who harassed his niece to be sentenced next month

A MAN who claimed he had “never harassed anybody in me life” has been found guilty of harassment.

James Nethercott, 72, of Drumralla Road, Newtownbutler, will be sentenced next month in relation to a number of incidents in March and April of this year when he harassed his niece Caroline Johnston.

The harassment campaign was in relation to a dispute as to who owned a property on the banks of Lough Erne.

Speaking on the witness stand, Caroline Johnston, told the Court that on March 10 at 1.40pm, her uncle – the defendant, James Nethercott – was seen pulling up his boat at the back of the property on the shore.

She recounted how he got out to “take photographs of our home” and approached her horses “carrying what looked to be weedkiller”.

Ms Johnston added that Nethercott was present for 20 minutes and that her own CCTV captured footage of the defendant. She continued: “The incident left me feeling sick and I was terrified for my horses.”

She then said that on April 18, her husband was building a boundary wall at their home when Nethercott arrived with his brother Herbert turned up to protest that the wall was being built on “their land”. Police were called and asked the brothers to leave, which they did.

On April 28 at 3.40pm, Ms Johnston testified that she saw Nethercott hiding behind a hedge which left her “absolutely terrified”.

James Nethercott was called to the stand to give evidence and was asked by the Prosecution to explain his visits.

Nethercott replied that he had belongings of his stolen from the area in 2020 which he reported to the police. However, he returned to look for them himself three years later and could not explain to the Court why he didn’t leave the matter to the police.

He later claimed that the wall the Johnstons were building was “seven foot high” only for the Prosecution to retort that only the foundations had been built.

Asked if his niece was “lying”, Nethercott replied “probably” only to agree with each point made by Ms Johnston that was repeated by the Prosecution.

Finding Nethercott guilty, District Judge Alana McSorley said: “I have absolutely no doubt the defendant’s behaviour amounts to harassment.

“Given what I’ve heard regarding Mr Nethercott’s past record, I want to see a pre-sentence report.”

The case was adjourned to December 11 for sentencing.