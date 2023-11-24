Jail term handed down but defendant freed

AN Enniskillen man received a jail sentence but was released having served the time already whilst on remand.

Nathan Devany, 28, of no-fixed abode, Enniskillen, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

The Court heard that on October 9, police responded to an incident at the Enniskillen Hotel on Forthill Street.

Advertisement

Officers found the defendant throwing empty beer cans and behaving aggressively.

After being arrested, Devany was screaming and swearing as well as spitting on the cell door inside the police van.

When in custody, he refused to give up any clothing that had strings on them and spat and a police officer.

Defending solicitor, Michael Fahy, told the Court that his client had “consumed an enormous amount of alcohol” as well as a number of prescription drug pills which turned out to be “a recipe for disaster”.

He added that Devany had spent one month on remand at Maghaberry prison and asked the court to consider this as “time served” when considering sentence.

District Judge Alana McSorley sentenced Devany to one month in prison but allowed him to be freed from custody as the length of the sentence had already been served whilst on remand.