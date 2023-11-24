‘Inspirational’ Eimir touched many people’s lives

THE life of a respected midwife and former Fermanagh GAA player was celebrated during an emotional funeral service on Thursday.

Eimir Martin lost her courageous battle with kidney cancer last week and a huge crowd gathered at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea to pay their respects to the popular 35-year-old, who had bravely fought the disease for the past 15 years.

In his homily, Parish Priest Canon Jimmy McPhillips said that the way Eimir lived her life despite her serious illness was an example to us all.

Advertisement

“I would suggest what Eimir has left us all is the importance of simply living as she did,” Fr McPhillips said.

“To laugh often. To praise freely. To encourage. To notice the good in people. To avoid being critical. To live in peace with others. To wish nobody harm, and finally not to look for reasons to feel sorry for yourself.

“All of these things Eimir Martin brought into her life. This is her legacy to each and every one of us, and if we – if you and I – can live out this earthly life of ours as Eimir did so well, then her sad death will not be a waste. And so, we are all challenged to be authentic people and not empty vessels.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0