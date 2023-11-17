Duo in court after high-speed Enniskillen chase

TWO PEOPLE have appeared before in court accused of stealing more than £7,000 of items from stores across the North over a seven-year period

Eileen Ward (36), with an address in Boyle, Co Roscommon, and Brian Ward (36), who has an address in Bundoran, were arrested after a high-speed car chase through Enniskillen town centre last Tuesday.

Police told Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday that the chase ended when their car collided with another vehicle on the Wellington Road.

Two other individuals who were also in the car have received adult cautions.

After they were arrested, police searched the vehicle and discovered £705 worth of clothing that had been stolen from the Next store in Omagh earlier that day.

Officers subsequently discovered that the two defendants were also wanted for a string of thefts dating back to 2016 in various towns across the North, including Strabane, Castlederg and Omagh.

The value of the stolen items added up to over £7,000, the court heard.

Eileen Ward was charged with ten counts of theft, while Brian Ward was charged with 26 charges of theft.

Brian Ward was also charged with multiple charges of criminal damage along with failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

Both defendants were brought to a nearby custody suite. Eileen admitted all charges, while Brian denied he was involved. At Strabane Magistrates Court, Eileen Ward was given bail by District Judge Oonagh Mullan, due to her family circumstances.

She is currently the sole carer for her nine children, four of whom have ‘significant’ health issues.

However, Brian Ward was denied bail and was remanded in custody to Maghaberry prison.