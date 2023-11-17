Dublin man returned for trial over hotel brawl charge

A 35-year-old man has been returned for trial on charges relating to an incident during a conference at Lough Erne Resort almost a year ago.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Daniel Comerford from Mic Uilliam Heights, Dublin who is accused of unlawfully and maliciously attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male, having a hammer as a weapon, affray and damaging a glass door on 13 November 2022.

He also faces a charge of dangerous driving at Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen.

The allegations relate to an altercation at the resort where the Irish National Party were holding a conference.

At the time police confirmed the event was disrupted by protestors but was quickly brought under control when officers attended.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment and a further two were treated for injuries at the scene.

Comerford appeared in court several days later and although briefly remanded in custody, was later released on bail.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed, a prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

The accused spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges. He declined to call witnesses or give evince on his own behalf at this stage in the proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded him on continuing bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 5 December.

In addition, Comerford is excluded from entering the Lough Erne Resort and must not attempt to see, speak to or in any other way contact the injured party or any prosecution witnesses.

He must not attend any Irish National party, rally or meeting and reports to PSNI in Newry on a weekly basis.

The Irish National Party was founded in 2016 by Justin Barrett, and holds strong views against immigration, abortion, the Covid-19 vaccination and lockdown rules.