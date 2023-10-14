Valley kickstart All-Ireland League with a big win

TRY... Robbie Mills, back from injury cuts through the Ballina defence to score for Clogher Valley.

CLOGHER Valley got their Energia All-Ireland League campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive 27-point victory over Ballina on Saturday.

An army of Valley supporters arrived in Ballina at the weekend to witness the club take the next step and coach, Stephen Bothwell, was pleased his team turned in a performance;

“It was brilliant to go down to Ballina and come home with a result and a bonus point,” said Bothwell, “our support was great, we probably outnumbered the Ballina people and it was really good.”

By his own admission, Clogher didn’t have it all their own way but Bothwell was pleased with how the team responded in the second half.

“In the first half, our defence was a big part of it. We knew if we got the ball, we’d cause them harm.

