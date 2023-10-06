+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Three year driving ban for drink driver

Posted: 3:45 pm October 6, 2023

AN ENNISKILLEN man found to be over the drink-drive limit has been slapped with a three-year driving ban.

Cormac Breslin, 39, of The Limes, Enniskillen, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath.

It was disclosed to Enniskillen Magistrates Court that he had already served a driving disqualification for a similar offence.

The Court heard that on September 7 at 12.45am,police stopped a Citroen Berlingo van being driven by Breslin on Lough Shore Road, Silverhill, Enniskillen.

Suspecting that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol, officers administered a breath test which produced a reading of 53mg.

Defending solicitor, Gary Black, told the Court that his client had “returned from his work (in Derry) and had a few drinks”. He added that this was a “poor decision” given his previous conviction.

Mr Black asked the Court to consider that his client commutes from Enniskillen to Derry for his employment and that, if disqualified, there would be “no alternative public transport available to him”.

District Judge Alana McSorley disqualified Breslin from driving for three years and fined him £250.

