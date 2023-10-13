Suspended sentence for man in Granny Annies brawl

A MAN who got involved in a fight in Granny Annie’s bar that soon resumed at the Diamond in Enniskillen has been given a suspended sentence.

Christopher Williams, 41, appeared in the dock at Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.

His address was given as Maghaberry Prison as he has been in custody there since March for a burglary case that is to be heard at Crown Court.

Another charge of common assault was dropped by the PPS.

The Court heard that on October 1, 2022, a fight broke out between two males at Granny Annie’s bar in Enniskillen. Williams had claimed to have been punched first. CCTV showed both men throwing punches.

After the fight was broken up, Williams left the bar by the front door while the other participant left via the back.

However, both men soon met up at the Diamond in Enniskillen town centre and resumed their brawl.

Both were arrested by the police with Williams making full admissions.

Defending barrister, Steffan Rafferty, asked the Court to take into account his client’s early plea of guilty.

District Judge Alana McSorley handed down a prison sentence to Williams to be suspended for 12 months.