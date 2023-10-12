+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice warn of suspicious object found in Lisnaskea

Police warn of suspicious object found in Lisnaskea

Posted: 4:01 pm October 12, 2023

AN area of Lisnaskea has been cordoned off due to a suspicious object being found.

Police have warned there is currently a security alert in the Knocks Road area of Lisnaskea following the object’s discovery.

A number of cordons are in place, and police advise members of the public to avoid the area.

Related posts:

Local drug seizures up, but arrests are down Billy’s ‘Boule’d’ over by pétanque interest Friends thousands for Daire and Gene’s families

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:01 pm October 12, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA