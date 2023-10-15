+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police investigating arson incident in Belleek

Posted: 10:15 am October 15, 2023
TWO boys, aged 15 and 17, who were arrested by police investigating an arson incident at premises in the Lough Shore Road area of Belleek,  Fermanagh, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
 
The incident was reported to police shortly after 7am yesterday, Saturday, October 14.
 
Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist police, is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 368 of 14/10/23.

