Police confirm identity of car crash death victim

POLICE have confirmed that the woman who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday, October, 11 was 82 year old Evelyn Nesbitt.
Mrs Nesbitt was the driver of a white Skoda Octavia which was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover at around 4.25pm.
Investigating officers are continuing to examine the circumstances and would reiterate their appeal for witnesses and/or dashcam footage.
Posted: 2:48 pm October 13, 2023