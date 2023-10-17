Newtown man feigned injury to avoid being arrested

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man who feigned injury to avoid being arrested has been fined.

Darren Maughan, 26, of Knockadore, Newtownbutler, pleaded guilty at Enniskillen Magistrates Court to a charge of resisting the police.

The Court heard that on April 25, police were in the act of arresting Maughan on a suspected domestic violence offence.

After being handcuffed, Maughan was being escorted down the stairs of the property before falling down them. He claimed that the arresting officer pushed him and then refused to walk claiming that his leg was broken.

After a while, Maughan got up but refused to walk on any further and proceeded to sit down at the bottom of the stairs. He was eventually moved on.

The defending solicitor told the Court that his client “accepts that he just fell down the stairs and was not pushed” and admits his behaviour was “inappropriate”.

He added that Maughan had previously injured his back a year ago and was concerned that he had done so again after falling.

District Judge Alana McSorley told Maughan that “feigning injury still counts as resisting arrest”.

Maughan was fined £150 and told to pay £50 compensation to the police officer.

