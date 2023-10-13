Knocks Road security alert over

POLICE have confirmed that security alert in the Knocks Road area of Lisnaskea ended last night.
A suspicious object was discovered at the scene yesterday afternoon but has been declared to be nothing untoward.
The police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.
Posted: 9:18 am October 13, 2023