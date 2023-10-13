+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Knocks Road security alert over

Posted: 9:18 am October 13, 2023

POLICE have confirmed that security alert in the Knocks Road area of Lisnaskea ended last night.

A suspicious object was discovered at the scene yesterday afternoon but has been declared to be nothing untoward.

The police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.

