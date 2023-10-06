+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Get you pets blessed this Sunday!

Get you pets blessed this Sunday!

Posted: 3:16 pm October 6, 2023

Fermanagh animal lovers have been invited to a special blessing in Lisnaskea this weekend.

The Parish of Aghalurcher is holding a Blessing of the Pets at Holy Cross Church this Sunday, October 8, at 5pm.

The plan is to hold the blessing in the church car park, however if the weather doesn’t improve and it is raining the blessing will be taken inside St Ronan’s Parish Centre.

Fermanagh gets National Geographic seal of approval Hold your horses

