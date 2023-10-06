Get you pets blessed this Sunday!

Fermanagh animal lovers have been invited to a special blessing in Lisnaskea this weekend.
The Parish of Aghalurcher is holding a Blessing of the Pets at Holy Cross Church this Sunday, October 8, at 5pm.
The plan is to hold the blessing in the church car park, however if the weather doesn’t improve and it is raining the blessing will be taken inside St Ronan’s Parish Centre.
Posted: 3:16 pm October 6, 2023