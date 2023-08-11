Tributes are paid to Dromore man killed

The late David Vance, who died as a result of a quad bike accident on a farm outside Dromore.

TRIBUTES have been paid to David Vance following his tragic death in a quad bike accident on a farm outside Dromore.

A father of three who was originally from Trillick, Mr Vance’s funeral took place on Sunday, July 30th at Dromore Parish Church.

Following Mr Vance’s passing, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Tom Elliott, who is a friend of the Vance family, said, “The Vance family are very well thought of in the community, and very involved, so it is shocking.

“Clearly, I am thinking of the immediate family at this time. My thoughts and prayers are particularly with his daughters and son.

“David was always from a farming community. He travelled quite a lot and most people knew him, he was a very popular man in the area.

“The family is quite active in the community, and all very much involved in the Young Farmers Club and the local Trillick Pipe Band.”

Trillick and District Young Farmers Club also shared their sympathies saying, “We would like to send our deepest sympathies to Shannen, Lauren, Jake and the Vance family circle on the loss of their father, David Vance.”

Following the accident, a PSNI spokesperson said, “A man, aged in his 60s, has sadly passed away following a quad bike accident at a farm on the Blackhill Road, Dromore.

“Police received a report on Thursday, shortly before 4.30pm. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”