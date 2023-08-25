Man refused bail after domestic violence bail breech

A LISNASKEA man has been remanded in custody after breaching bail terms imposed in respect of domestic violence allegations involving his partner which he accepted before contending no offence was committed as “he loves her”.

John Anthony Hughes (60) from Drumhaw Park faces a number of charges over different dates including assaulting his partner on 3 May.

It is further alleged between 9 and 11 June he pursued a course of conduct amounting to harassment, made persistent misuse of a communications network to cause inconvenience or anxiety and sent a message he knew to be false.

Advertisement

All charges are denied and Hughes had been on bail awaiting a contested hearing.

However he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court following arrest for allegedly contravening a Non-Molestation Order .

A police officer confirmed the charge could be connected.

She explained there has been an ongoing domestic history between the couple for many years and matters have increased in recent months.

The court heard the partner contacted police reporting a breach of this order on the evening of 17 August, having returned home to find a bunch of flowers and a gift box containing a glass rose waiting for her.

There were also two greeting cards both addressed to pet names Hughes had called his partner.

Later that night she received a phone call from his mobile number.

Advertisement

Police arrested him at his home and while being booked into custody Hughes put his hands up and said “guilty”.

He followed this with the significant statement, “I got her flowers, cards and a glass rose. It was a term of endearment. She is my fiancée despite what the law says.”

During interview Hughes insisted he had not committed any offence and it isn’t a breach of bail because, “He loves her.”

It also emerged he was arrested on 11 August this year having phoned G4S and instructed them to remove his electronic tag imposed as part of previous bail conditions.

The alleged incident on May 3 occurred while Hughes and his partner were out drinking in Enniskillen when he pushed her and grabbed her chips.

He admitted there was “a tussle” between them on that occasion during which he threatened her.

Objecting to bail the officer said there have been a number of breaches in a short time and while there is only a very limited criminal record

Hughes has previously been flagged as a high-risk perpetrator of domestic violence every year from 2018 to 2021, but currently isn’t not in that category.

“This is very concerning especially as the defendant has ignored the Non-Molestation Order, cut his tag off and went on to commit further offences while on bail. .”

A defence barrister however advised he was instructed to contest the alleged breach of bail.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare enquired, “Is the defendant contesting because he doesn’t think bail conditions apply to him or is there something more cogent?”

The defence replied, “He doesn’t accept making contact with his partner.”

Asked if he had anything to say about Hughes’ statement to police while in custody, the defence said, “That’s the first I’ve heard of it. I was not aware of that.”

He accepted an application for bail was difficult given the history but contended Hughes has given an account to police of providing a bunch of flowers and specifically a glass rose to his partner after she informed him she was suicidal.

“If this is found to be breach it is benign in nature and I request the court release my client on the same terms,” said the defence.

He ordered Hughes to be remanded in custody .