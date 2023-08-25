Enniskillen man accused of assault refused bail

A 29-YEAR-OLD Enniskillen man who is accused of carrying out a serious assault in Castlederg where he allegedly ‘jumped on a man’s head’ has admitted to breaching bail.

Appearing before Strabane Magistrates Court Ryan Masterson, of Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen, admitted that he breached his curfew on the previous night.

Masterson is accused seriously assaulting a man in Castlederg in August 2021. At an earlier hearing in the case, police claimed that, during the altercation, Masterson allegedly jumped on his victim’s head and was involved in assaulting a nearby woman.

The defendant is currently on bail and is due to appear before Dungannon Crown Court on these charges on November 13.

Dealing with the bail breach in Strabane court last Thursday, his defence solicitor said Masterson had gone for a walk next to his property at the time when G4S checked to see when if he was home. According to the curfew condition of his bail agreement, Masterson must be in his house after 11pm.

The court heard that the defendant was not a home when G4S staff went to his property at 11.55pm.

Masterson claimed he arrived home just after midnight and phoned the security company telling them he was home.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and brought to the closest police station in the early hours of the morning.

At the hearing last Thursday, police did not object to bail and agreed with District Judge Alana McSorley that he should return to his previous bail conditions.

