The Fermanagh County Show moves to Castle Irvine Estate

Commercial Beef sponsors at Fermanagh Show are from left, Michael Leonard, Border View Livestock, AI Services, Cattle and Sheep Services; Kevin Leonard, Drumlin Vets Enniskillen; Adrian Irvine, Fermanagh Show; James Leonard, Fermanagh Show and Christopher Dickey, T Dickey & Co.

THE Society launched its 187th Annual Show at Castle Irvine estate recently. There was a large attendance of sponsors and friends who enjoyed seeing all the new facilities at our disposal.

This year’s 187th Fermanagh County Show will be another historic occasion in the agricultural calendar as it moves to the new site of Castle Irvine Estate, Necarne, near Irvinestown on Friday and Saturday, 11th and 12th August 2023.

Entries can now be made online in the various categories through the website: www.fermanaghcountyshow.com The closing date for entries is 14th July 2023.

The extensive showgrounds over several hundred acres provides the backdrop for all the usual sections the Show is associated with but with many new activities introduced this year.

Friday

Friday’s attractions include the popular Dog Show with entries on the field from 5.30pm. Other attractions include;

– Sheepdog demonstration by world champion Alistair Lyttle

– Live music from local bands

– Jiving competition

– Best Dressed lady

– Show dance and selection of a Show Queen at 10pm

– Official opening of the Food Pavilion

– Results of the Irvinestown Window Dressing Competition for the Dr. Margaret Knox Memorial Cup presented by her son, David for the best dressed window on the theme of “Showtime.”

– Results of the Best Food Stand Competition will also be announced.

Saturday

Saturday’s programme will include the Castle Irvine Suckler Classic Herd Competition with a prize fund of £2,300 and the new Castle Irvine Cup with the Breeding Heifer Derby with prize money of £500.

Other attractions include;

– Commercial Beef Cattle Show with lucrative prize fund of £3,200 to attract some of the best animals in the country.

– Pedigree cattle and sheep judging with the Curraghkeely Cup presented by the Edwards family for the champion Irish Moiled animal a new section at the show this year along with a section for Dexter Cattle.

– All-Ireland Dairy Cow Championship competing for £1000 in prizemoney,

– Six new sheep breeds this year; Swaledale, both types of Cheviots, Spotted Dutch, Blue Texel and Badger Face.

– Goat section affiliated to British Society with the attraction of a goat milking competition.

– Judges in the livestock section will be travelling from England and Wales.

– Poultry Show

– Cattle Weight-judging competition

– Pettigo Sheepdog Trials

– Northern Ireland Lawnmower Racing Championships

– Wood turning demonstration

– Agricultural vintage display.

– Cullens Funfair

– Rodeo Bull and Carousel Rides

-250 trade stands including a craft barn

– Street Food

– Musical entertainment

The Home Industries classes which will be running over the two days of the Show will have over 2,500 entries from schoolchildren and in the adult section, there are new classes this year for handwriting and calligraphy.

There is extensive car parking in front of Necarne Castle on and around the site of the Show with entry via the main entrance at the Grand White Gates on the Enniskillen to Irvinestown Road. There will be a parking fee of £2 per vehicle payable on exit.

Admission is £10 for adults, with under 16 years free but discounted tickets at £9 can be purchased in advance from various outlets across Fermanagh.

The organisers of Fermanagh County Show, County Fermanagh Farming Society Ltd was established in 1836 and the Show is moving this year to the Castle Irvine Estate from their site at Lackaboy, adjacent to the Ulster Farmers’ Mart where they had been since 1994.

At the recent launch of this year’s Show where sponsors and those connected with the Show gathered at Castle Irvine Estate, the President of Fermanagh Farming Society, Lord Anthony Hamilton, welcomed everyone and said he hoped they shared the same excitement as the Society at the prospect of the first Show there.

He paid tribute to all those within the Society who have been working hard to prepare for the August two-day Show led by their Chairman, Mrs Ann Orr.

Ann Orr then outlined some of the various events at this year’s Show including new classes and new cups to be competed for.

Mr Eddie Rogers, a Director of Fermanagh Farming Society, thanked all the sponsors for their support but on this occasion, he wanted to thank Mr Derek Keys OBE of Castle Irvine Estate for hosting them.

He said with the facilities available, he expected the Show to be one of the major agricultural events in Northern Ireland.

But he said an event of this size could not be possible without financial support and told the sponsors that by their financial backing, they had ignited something that would take off into the future. The Society appreciated this support.

For further information and to enter, go to www.fermanaghcountyshow.com or phone the Show Office; 028 66322509 or by email; annorr@btconnect.com