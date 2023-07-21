Teen remanded in custody on alleged domestic charges

A TEENAGER has broken down in tears after being refused bail on charges described by a judge as “a classic case of repeated domestic abuse”, and in which two of his relatives have attempted to contact the alleged victim seeking her to withdraw her statement.

Eamon Maughan (18) from Coolcullen Meadows, Enniskillen is charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a female on 11 July, threatening to destroy her home and car and being in possession of hammers as offensive weapons.

Prior to that in April this year he allegedly damaged the exterior of her car and a month later damaged the interior roof.

There are also charges over various dates of persistent misuse of a communications network and engaging in abusive behaviour to cause physical or psychological harm.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

He explained on 11 July police received an emergency call from NI Ambulance Service in relation to a distressed female.

On arrival the complainant told officers Maughan had messaged her several times asking to meet up, however then observed her with two of his male cousins and “wasn’t happy she was in their company.”

He got into her car and threatened to punch her.

Maughan saw a silver car drive past and briefly left the complainant’s vehicle before returning with two hammers.

He instructed her to follow the car which was heading towards the Dublin Road in Enniskillen.

Terrified, the complainant set off but realised she was low in fuel and pulled into a service station.

Maughan got into the rear seat and punched her to the face causing soreness and swelling to her left cheek and eye.

She was left stunned, describing the pain from the impact as “an automatic headache”.

CCTV was recovered and corroborates these details.

The complainant provided a statement in which she disclosed Maughan had threatened to kill and burn her.

She also stated he scored the side of her car several weeks ago while she was parked at a friend’s house, but she didn’t report this out of fear.

On another occasion he drew male genitalia inside her car using a permanent marker.

The complainant said she lost contact with Maughan for around three weeks, but he began phoning her from withheld numbers, allegedly stating, “I will burn your house down. I’ll smash your windows. I’ll burn you in your car. I’ll get my cousin and my uncle to rape you. I’m coming for your mother.”

The complainant believes Maughan made these threats because she refused to meet him for sex.

Objecting to bail the officer said, “There is a risk to the complainant and interference with the investigation. She is genuinely in fear of the defendant. She was the victim of a totally unprovoked assault. The defendant’s cousin has already messaged asking her to withdraw her statement. A mutual friend contacted her claiming the defendant’s father wants a meeting with her. The defendant appears to have retaliated through jealousy for her refusal to meet him for sex. Drawing male genitalia in her car was a deplorable act.”

A defence solicitor said all allegations are denied and contended the complainant has since made a withdrawal statement.

He argued with conditions Maughan could be released and an address in Armagh was available, however the officer advised the occupants have since declined to have him there.

But refusing bail District Judge Steven Keown remarked, “This is an extremely worrying set of facts and a classic case of repeated domestic abuse. The defendant is completely unmanageable.”

On hearing this Maughan broke down sobbing.

The case was adjourned to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 31 July.

